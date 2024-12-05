News & Insights

Centuria Industrial REIT Announces Quarterly Distribution

December 05, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

Centuria Industrial REIT (AU:CIP) has released an update.

Centuria Industrial REIT has announced a quarterly distribution of AUD 0.04075 per fully paid ordinary unit, with a record date set for December 31, 2024, and payment scheduled for January 31, 2025. Investors interested in income-generating securities may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns.

