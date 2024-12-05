Centuria Industrial REIT Announces Quarterly Distribution

Centuria Industrial REIT (AU:CIP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Centuria Industrial REIT has announced a quarterly distribution of AUD 0.04075 per fully paid ordinary unit, with a record date set for December 31, 2024, and payment scheduled for January 31, 2025. Investors interested in income-generating securities may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing returns.

For further insights into AU:CIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.