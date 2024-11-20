Centuria Capital’s Director Acquires Significant Stake

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group has reported a change in the director’s stake, as Kristie Brown acquired 250,000 fully paid ordinary stapled securities through Pacific Tristar Limited. This acquisition, made via on-market purchases at prices ranging from $1.80 to $1.82 per security, marks a significant increase in indirect interest for the director.

