Centuria Capital’s Director Acquires Significant Stake

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.
Centuria Capital Group has reported a change in the director’s stake, as Kristie Brown acquired 250,000 fully paid ordinary stapled securities through Pacific Tristar Limited. This acquisition, made via on-market purchases at prices ranging from $1.80 to $1.82 per security, marks a significant increase in indirect interest for the director.
