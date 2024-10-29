Centuria Capital Unveils 2024 Climate Disclosure Efforts

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group has released its 2024 Climate-related Disclosures, voluntarily aligning with certain aspects of the Australian Accounting Standards Board’s Sustainability Reporting Standards. This initiative highlights the company’s commitment to transparency in climate-related governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics. As an ASX-listed investment manager with $21.1 billion in assets, Centuria is focused on transforming opportunities into rewarding investments.

