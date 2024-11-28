Centuria Capital Holds AGM Amidst Growth in Assets

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Centuria Capital Group, a prominent investment manager listed on the ASX, is holding its Annual General Meeting today in Sydney, with shareholders invited to tune in via a webcast. With $21.1 billion in assets under management, Centuria offers diverse investment avenues, including real estate funds and tax-effective bonds, aimed at delivering rewarding returns.

For further insights into AU:CNI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.