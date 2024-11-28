Centuria Capital Holds AGM Amidst Growth in Assets

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.
Centuria Capital Group, a prominent investment manager listed on the ASX, is holding its Annual General Meeting today in Sydney, with shareholders invited to tune in via a webcast. With $21.1 billion in assets under management, Centuria offers diverse investment avenues, including real estate funds and tax-effective bonds, aimed at delivering rewarding returns.
