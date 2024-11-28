News & Insights

Stocks

Centuria Capital Holds AGM Amidst Growth in Assets

November 28, 2024 — 09:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Centuria Capital Group, a prominent investment manager listed on the ASX, is holding its Annual General Meeting today in Sydney, with shareholders invited to tune in via a webcast. With $21.1 billion in assets under management, Centuria offers diverse investment avenues, including real estate funds and tax-effective bonds, aimed at delivering rewarding returns.

For further insights into AU:CNI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.