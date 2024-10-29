Centuria Capital Group’s New Climate-related Disclosures

Centuria Industrial REIT (AU:CIP) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group has unveiled its 2024 Climate-related Disclosures, detailing its approach to climate governance, strategy, and risk management in alignment with the Australian Accounting Standards Board’s Sustainability Reporting Standards. This initiative highlights Centuria’s commitment to sustainable investment practices and underscores its role as a significant player in the real estate investment market.

For further insights into AU:CIP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.