Centuria Capital Group’s New Climate-related Disclosures

October 29, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

Centuria Industrial REIT (AU:CIP) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group has unveiled its 2024 Climate-related Disclosures, detailing its approach to climate governance, strategy, and risk management in alignment with the Australian Accounting Standards Board’s Sustainability Reporting Standards. This initiative highlights Centuria’s commitment to sustainable investment practices and underscores its role as a significant player in the real estate investment market.

