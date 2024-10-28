Centuria Capital Group Unveils 2024 Annual Report

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group, an ASX-listed investment manager, has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting its management of $21.1 billion in assets as of June 2024. The company offers diverse investment opportunities, including real estate funds and tax-effective bonds, showcasing its expertise in transforming market opportunities into profitable investments.

