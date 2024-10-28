News & Insights

Stocks

Centuria Capital Group Unveils 2024 Annual Report

October 28, 2024 — 09:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group, an ASX-listed investment manager, has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting its management of $21.1 billion in assets as of June 2024. The company offers diverse investment opportunities, including real estate funds and tax-effective bonds, showcasing its expertise in transforming market opportunities into profitable investments.

For further insights into AU:CNI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.