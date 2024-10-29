Centuria Capital Group Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

Centuria Industrial REIT (AU:CIP) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group has unveiled its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting its commitment to sustainable investment practices. The report reflects Centuria’s strategic focus on integrating environmental and social governance into its $21.1 billion asset management portfolio. This move underscores Centuria’s dedication to transforming opportunities into rewarding investments for its clients.

