Centuria Capital Group Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

Centuria Office REIT (AU:COF) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group has unveiled its 2024 Sustainability Report, showcasing its commitment to sustainable investment practices. With over $21.1 billion in assets under management, the group continues to offer lucrative investment opportunities in real estate and investment bonds. This release highlights Centuria’s dedication to transforming investment opportunities into rewarding ventures.

