Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) Price Target Decreased by 5.43% to 1.76

The average one-year price target for Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI) has been revised to 1.76 / share. This is an decrease of 5.43% from the prior estimate of 1.86 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.48 to a high of 2.05 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.57% from the latest reported closing price of 1.79 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centuria Capital Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNI is 0.06%, a decrease of 18.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 43,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,491K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,972K shares, representing an increase of 5.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 25.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,800K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,756K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 17.43% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,743K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,739K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 20.48% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 3,737K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,255K shares, representing an increase of 12.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 15.43% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,515K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares, representing an increase of 2.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNI by 28.50% over the last quarter.

