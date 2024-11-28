Centuria Capital Group Announces Director Departure

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Centuria Capital Group announces the departure of Garry Sam Charny as a director, effective November 29, 2024. Charny holds significant interests in the company through various entities, including 320,207 fully paid stapled securities. This change marks a notable shift in the company’s leadership and investment dynamics.

For further insights into AU:CNI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.