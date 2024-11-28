Centuria Capital Group Announces Director Departure

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.
Centuria Capital Group announces the departure of Garry Sam Charny as a director, effective November 29, 2024. Charny holds significant interests in the company through various entities, including 320,207 fully paid stapled securities. This change marks a notable shift in the company’s leadership and investment dynamics.
