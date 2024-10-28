Centuria Capital Group Affirms Governance Standards

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group has released its Corporate Governance Statement, confirming adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the financial year ending June 2024. The statement outlines the roles and responsibilities across its board and management, ensuring transparency and accountability. This move reinforces Centuria’s commitment to strong governance practices, which is crucial for investors and stakeholders monitoring the company.

