Centuria Capital Appoints Kristie Brown as New Chairman

Centuria Capital Group has announced a significant leadership change with Ms. Kristie Brown stepping in as the new Chairman, following Mr. Garry Charny’s retirement. Brown, who has been a Non-Executive Director since 2021, brings extensive experience in legal, real estate, and funds management to the role. This leadership transition comes as Centuria continues to manage its $21.1 billion in assets, offering a variety of investment opportunities to its clients.

