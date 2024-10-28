Centuria Capital Announces 2024 AGM and Investment Opportunities

Centuria Capital Group (AU:CNI) has released an update.

Centuria Capital Group, an ASX-listed investment manager with $21 billion in assets, has released the notice for its 2024 Annual General Meeting. This prominent investment firm offers a diverse range of opportunities in real estate funds and tax-effective bonds, showcasing its expertise in transforming market opportunities into profitable investments.

