News & Insights

Stocks
CTRI

Centuri Holdings Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 07, 2024 — 12:19 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Centuri Holdings, Inc. ( (CTRI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Centuri Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a strategic utility infrastructure services company operating in the energy sector, specializing in building and maintaining energy networks across the U.S. and Canada. Centuri Holdings reported its third-quarter financial results for 2024, highlighting significant developments, including securing new contracts and a strategic leadership appointment. Despite a reported net loss, the company achieved adjusted net income and maintained its revenue outlook for the year. Key financial metrics showed a third-quarter revenue of $720.1 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of $78.8 million. The company also secured a $125 million accounts receivable securitization facility to enhance financial flexibility. Looking ahead, Centuri Holdings remains optimistic about its growth prospects, emphasizing strategic bidding opportunities and a focus on core business areas in the electric and gas utilities sectors.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.