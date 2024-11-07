Centuri Holdings Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Centuri Holdings, Inc. ( (CTRI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Centuri Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a strategic utility infrastructure services company operating in the energy sector, specializing in building and maintaining energy networks across the U.S. and Canada. Centuri Holdings reported its third-quarter financial results for 2024, highlighting significant developments, including securing new contracts and a strategic leadership appointment. Despite a reported net loss, the company achieved adjusted net income and maintained its revenue outlook for the year. Key financial metrics showed a third-quarter revenue of $720.1 million, with an adjusted EBITDA of $78.8 million. The company also secured a $125 million accounts receivable securitization facility to enhance financial flexibility. Looking ahead, Centuri Holdings remains optimistic about its growth prospects, emphasizing strategic bidding opportunities and a focus on core business areas in the electric and gas utilities sectors.

