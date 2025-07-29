Is Centuri Holdings, Inc. (CTRI) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?

The Utilities group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Centuri Holdings (CTRI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

Centuri Holdings is a member of the Utilities sector. This group includes 108 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Centuri Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTRI's full-year earnings has moved 4.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CTRI has gained about 12.6% so far this year. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 9.9%. As we can see, Centuri Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

IdaCorp (IDA) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.4%.

Over the past three months, IdaCorp's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Centuri Holdings belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 59 individual stocks and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.9% this year, meaning that CTRI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. IdaCorp is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Utilities sector may want to keep a close eye on Centuri Holdings and IdaCorp as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

