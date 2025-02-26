News & Insights

Stocks
CTRI

CENTURI HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $CTRI Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 26, 2025 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

CENTURI HOLDINGS ($CTRI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.21 per share, missing estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $717,080,000, beating estimates of $686,624,903 by $30,455,097.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CTRI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CENTURI HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of CENTURI HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 4,036,639 shares (+96.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,947,499
  • FIL LTD removed 2,250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,447,500
  • ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 1,515,550 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,265,270
  • ACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,103,000
  • ICAHN CARL C removed 1,105,434 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,345,930
  • MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 579,059 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,181,629
  • TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL removed 529,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,223,370

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

CTRI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.