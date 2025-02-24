CENTURI HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $CTRI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CENTURI HOLDINGS ($CTRI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $686,624,903 and earnings of $0.22 per share.
CENTURI HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of CENTURI HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 4,036,639 shares (+96.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,947,499
- FIL LTD removed 2,250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,447,500
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 1,515,550 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,265,270
- ACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,300,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,103,000
- ICAHN CARL C removed 1,105,434 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,345,930
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 579,059 shares (-34.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,181,629
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL removed 529,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,223,370
