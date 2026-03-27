Centuri Holdings (CTRI) Price Target Increased by 20.57% to 32.85

The average one-year price target for Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) has been revised to $32.85 / share. This is an increase of 20.57% from the prior estimate of $27.25 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $37.01 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.90% from the latest reported closing price of $29.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 212 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centuri Holdings. This is an decrease of 115 owner(s) or 35.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRI is 0.61%, an increase of 261.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.75% to 106,082K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRI is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 14,336K shares representing 14.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,848K shares , representing an increase of 24.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRI by 70.63% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 4,030K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,830K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%.

Carronade Capital Management holds 3,989K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,053K shares , representing an increase of 23.46%.

D. E. Shaw holds 3,805K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares , representing an increase of 47.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRI by 57.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,484K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,695K shares , representing a decrease of 6.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRI by 84.05% over the last quarter.

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