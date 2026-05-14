Centuri Holdings (CTRI) Price Target Increased by 14.53% to 37.66

The average one-year price target for Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) has been revised to $37.66 / share. This is an increase of 14.53% from the prior estimate of $32.88 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $48.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.42% from the latest reported closing price of $32.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centuri Holdings. This is an decrease of 87 owner(s) or 28.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRI is 0.55%, an increase of 147.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.62% to 115,845K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRI is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Icahn Carl C holds 14,336K shares representing 14.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,848K shares , representing an increase of 24.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRI by 70.63% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 4,273K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,242K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company.

Hill City Capital holds 4,030K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,830K shares , representing an increase of 4.96%.

Carronade Capital Management holds 3,989K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,053K shares , representing an increase of 23.46%.

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