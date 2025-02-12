Centrus Energy Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Centrus Energy.

Looking at options history for Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU) we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 23% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $80,374 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $2,603,225.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $175.0 for Centrus Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Centrus Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Centrus Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Centrus Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $29.1 $27.6 $29.0 $100.00 $870.0K 715 504 LEU CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $28.2 $25.8 $28.0 $100.00 $277.2K 715 100 LEU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $27.9 $27.8 $27.8 $100.00 $274.5K 715 200 LEU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $22.5 $22.1 $22.5 $130.00 $117.0K 231 115 LEU CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $20.6 $19.8 $20.1 $175.00 $112.5K 82 103

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is engaged in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment has two components which include the sale of separative work units and uranium. The Technical Solutions segment provides engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the LEU segment. It has a business presence in the U.S. and other countries, of which prime revenue is generated in the U.S.

In light of the recent options history for Centrus Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Centrus Energy With a trading volume of 952,792, the price of LEU is up by 3.4%, reaching $117.88. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

