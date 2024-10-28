Centrus Energy reports Q3 EPS (30c), consensus 22c

News & Insights

Reports Q3 revenue $57.7M, consensus $56.07M. “Centrus has made enormous progress in recent months in securing two critical awards from the Department of Energy as well as $2.0 billion in contingent commitments from our customers to support a potential expansion of our Ohio enrichment facility,” said Centrus President and CEO Amir Vexler. “The recent announcements by Amazon, Google, and Microsoft to power their data centers with carbon-free nuclear energy has lifted our entire industry, and underscores the urgency of our work to restore a robust domestic nuclear fuel supply chain. We look forward to delivering new enrichment capacity that can fuel the reactors of today as well as the new generation of advanced reactors.”

