Centrus Energy to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Centrus Energy LEU is set to release its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centrus Energy’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $143.9 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 6.8%. Over the past 60 days, the earnings estimate for second-quarter 2026 has moved down 13.2% to 79 cents per share. The figure reflects a 50% decline from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.59 per share.

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Centrus Energy’s Earnings Surprise History

Over the trailing four quarters, Centrus Energy’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate twice and missed the same in the remaining two quarters. LEU has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 68.17%. The trend is shown in the chart below.



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What the Zacks Model Unveils for LEU

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Centrus Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: The Earnings ESP for Centrus Energy is -6.90%.

Zacks Rank: LEU currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Centrus Energy’s Q2 Performance

Centrus Energy’s total revenues were up 5% to $76.7 million in the first quarter of 2026. The Low-Enriched Uranium segment’s revenues were down 13% year over year to $44.6 million. This was mainly due to a 19% decline in separative work unit (SWU) revenues to $41.6 million, reflecting a 47% slump in volumes, partly offset by a 52% jump in the average selling price. Uranium sales added $3 million to the segment’s revenues in the quarter.

For the second quarter of 2026, uranium prices are likely to have provided a tailwind. Uranium prices averaged roughly $85.18 per pound during the quarter, up 17% from the prior-year period. We expect Centrus Energy to have capitalized on this pricing environment by selling some uranium during the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for uranium revenues for the second quarter of 2026 is currently pegged at $25.7 million. The company had not made any uranium sales in the year-ago quarter.

However, SWU revenues are expected to have remained under pressure in the second quarter of 2026 due to lower volumes. The consensus estimate stands at $94 million for the quarter, indicating a 25% decline from the $125.7 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Overall, the Low-Enriched Uranium segment’s revenues for the second quarter of 2026 are expected around $119.7 million, 5% lower than the $125.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, dragged down by lower SWU revenues.

The Technical Solutions segment generated revenues of $32.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 47% from the year-ago quarter. The lift was primarily tied to a $9.8 million increase from the HALEU Operation Contract with the Department of Energy. Revenues from the Technical Solutions segment are projected at $26.84 million for the second quarter of 2026, suggesting a 7% dip from $28.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Higher operating costs are expected to have weighed on second-quarter profitability. Cost of sales for the Low-Enriched Uranium segment is likely to have increased due to higher uranium volumes, partially offset by lower SWU volumes. Costs within the Technical Solutions segment are also expected to have risen, reflecting increased expenses under the HALEU Operation Contract and other ongoing projects.

The consensus estimate for the Low-Enriched Uranium segment’s gross profit is projected at $34.6 million, suggesting a 32% drop from the $50.7 million in the second quarter of 2025. Gross profit for the Technical Solutions segment is projected at $4.4 million, representing an 83% plunge from $25.6 million a year ago.

Additionally, higher selling, general and administrative expenses, increased interest expenses and elevated advanced technology costs related to the company's expansion initiatives are expected to have further pressured earnings during the quarter.

LEU’s Price Performance

Centrus Energy shares have fallen 24.3% in a year compared with the industry’s 52.7% growth.



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How are Centrus Energy’s Peers Placed in Q2?

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is slated to announce second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Energy Fuels’ earnings for the quarter has remained unchanged at a loss of five cents over the past 60 days. It indicates an improvement from the loss of 10 cents reported in the second quarter of 2025. Energy Fuels has a negative average earnings surprise of 46.28% over the trailing four quarters. Energy Fuels currently carries an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Cameco Corporation CCJ is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s second-quarter earnings per share has remained unchanged at 26 cents over the past 60 days. It suggests a 49% decline from the prior-year quarter. Cameco has an average earnings surprise of 2.01% over the trailing four quarters. Cameco currently carries an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

A Stock to Consider

Here is one Basic Materials stock, which according to our model, has the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming release.

Ternium TX, scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 earnings on Aug. 4, has an Earnings ESP of +21.40% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for Ternium for the second quarter of 2026 is pegged at $1.29 per share, suggesting an 0.8% year-over-year increase. TX has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.51%.

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Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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