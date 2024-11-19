Centrus Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Centrus Energy (LEU) with 2,856 puts trading, or 4x expected. Most active are Dec-24 45 puts and Dec-24 40 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.64, while ATM IV is up nearly 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 6th.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LEU:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.