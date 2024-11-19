Centrus Energy put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Bearish flow noted in Centrus Energy (LEU) with 2,856 puts trading, or 4x expected. Most active are Dec-24 45 puts and Dec-24 40 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 1,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.64, while ATM IV is up nearly 3 points on the day. Earnings are expected on February 6th.
