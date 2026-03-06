Centrus Energy Positioned for U.S. Nuclear Fuel Shift

Centrus Energy LEU is emerging as a key participant in the transformation of the Western nuclear fuel supply chain. As utilities move away from Russian uranium enrichment services, the need for domestic enrichment capacity has become increasingly urgent.

The company’s investments in enrichment expansion and advanced fuel production aim to support that transition while positioning Centrus Energy to capture rising demand across both existing nuclear reactors and future advanced reactor technologies.

LEU Market Tightness Strengthens Pricing Environment

The global uranium enrichment market has entered a period of structural tightness. Separative work unit spot prices reached record highs by the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting increasing competition for limited enrichment capacity.

One major driver of this shift is the gradual replacement of Russian enrichment services by Western utilities. As utilities diversify supply sources, demand for enrichment capacity from Western providers has strengthened.

Additional demand pressures are emerging as existing reactors restart operations and countries pursue new nuclear builds. Together, these dynamics are expected to keep enrichment markets tight, supporting favorable pricing conditions for suppliers such as Centrus Energy.

Centrus Energy Expands Capacity to Capture Demand

To address rising demand, Centrus Energy is advancing a multi-billion-dollar expansion of its enrichment operations at the Piketon, OH, facility. The project aims to significantly increase the company’s capacity to produce both low-enriched uranium and High Assay Low-Enriched Uranium.

The expansion includes the development of domestic centrifuge manufacturing to support commercial LEU enrichment activities. Building this manufacturing base is intended to strengthen the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain while enabling scalable enrichment capacity.

The project also includes a new 150,000-square-foot training, operations and maintenance facility at the site. These investments are designed to support workforce development and long-term operational capability as enrichment activity increases.

LEU Stock Benefits From Government Backed Programs

Centrus Energy’s expansion plans are supported by federal initiatives aimed at strengthening domestic nuclear fuel infrastructure. In January 2026, the company was selected for a $900 million task order from the U.S. Department of Energy related to HALEU enrichment expansion.

The task order includes milestone-based procurement funding designed to support new enrichment capacity at the Piketon facility. This structure allows the company to advance its expansion while limiting the need for equity dilution.

The availability of government-backed funding also provides greater financial flexibility. It supports project development while enabling Centrus to pursue additional low-cost capital through national security programs and customer offtake arrangements.

Centrus Energy Projects Long-Term HALEU Production Growth

High Assay Low-Enriched Uranium is expected to play a central role in the next generation of nuclear power technologies. Centrus Energy is currently the only licensed HALEU producer in the Western world, giving it an early strategic advantage.

The company plans to bring its first new enrichment cascade online in 2029. Some HALEU production is expected before the end of the decade as enrichment capacity continues to expand.

Over time, Centrus is targeting annual HALEU production of roughly 12 metric tons sometime after 2030. This capacity could support the fuel requirements of advanced nuclear reactors that are currently under development.

LEU Expansion Timeline Shapes Industry Transformation

The expansion of uranium enrichment capacity is occurring alongside broader efforts to rebuild the Western nuclear fuel supply chain. Investments in domestic enrichment, fuel fabrication and reactor development are reshaping the nuclear energy landscape.

Centrus Energy’s long-term investment cycle reflects the scale and complexity of these projects. Building enrichment infrastructure and supporting supply chains requires sustained capital deployment and coordinated policy support.

For investors seeking exposure to the broader nuclear fuel ecosystem, companies such as Cameco Corporation CCJ and Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU also play important roles in uranium production and fuel supply. Within this evolving market, Centrus Energy currently holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), reflecting a balanced near-term outlook as the company executes its enrichment expansion and advances future HALEU production. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



