Centrus Energy options imply 12.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Centrus Energy (LEU) is normal with calls leading puts 2:1. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 12.1%, or $11.59, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 12.4%.
Read More on LEU:
