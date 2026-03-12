Centrus Energy (LEU) Down 4.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU). Shares have lost about 4.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Centrus Energy due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Centrus Energy's Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates While Revenues Match

Centrus Energy reported fourth quarter 2025 earnings per share of 79 cents which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42. The bottom line marked a sharp 75% decline from $3.20 in the year-ago quarter.

A scheduled late-quarter shipment from Russia did not depart in time and was shifted into the first quarter of 2026. Management stated this shipment would have reduced average cost per SWU and supported higher gross margins and net income (or earnings) in the fourth quarter of 2025 if received as planned. This delayed benefit should reflect in the company’s first quarter results if received as expected.



Centrus Energy’s quarterly revenue declined 3.6% year over year to $146.2 million but came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Total cost of sales rose 24%, resulting in a 43% year-over-year slump in gross profit to $35 million. Gross margin declined as uranium sales weakness and lower Technical Solutions profitability offset SWU volume gains. Operating income plunged 72% to $12.8 million. Operating margin contracted sharply to 9% from 30% a year earlier.

Centrus Energy’s Segment Performances in Q4

Revenues for the Low-Enriched Uranium segment rose 2% year over year to $124.4 million. This was mainly led by separative work unit revenues which surged 128% year over year to $111.0 million, reflecting strong delivery timing. Conversely, uranium revenue collapsed 82% to $13.4 million. The company had made a substantial one-time uranium sale in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Technical Solutions segment’s revenue declined 27% to $21.8 million.

Centrus Energy’s Performance in Fiscal 2025

For 2025, Centrus Energy’s total revenues were $448.7 million, up 2% from the prior year. The LEU segment’s revenues were at $346.2 million, down 1% year over year. In Technical Solutions, full-year revenue increased 11% to $102.5 million,

Adjusted earnings per share was $3.90 in 2025 compared with $4.47 in 2024.

Centrus Energy’s Backlog & Capital Position as of 2025 End

As of Dec. 31, 2025, total company backlog was $3.8 billion which extends to 2040, comprising approximately.

The LEU backlog is at $2.9 billion which includes roughly $2.3 billion of contingent contracts and commitments, with most already under definitive agreements.

The company ended 2025 with approximately $2 billion of unrestricted cash. Operating cash flow for 2025 was $51million compared with $37 million in 2024.

Centrus Energy’s Guidance for 2026

For fiscal 2026, Centrus guides total revenue between $425-$475 million. The midpoint of the range suggests flat year over year results.

Capital deployment for the year is budgeted at $350-$500 million, taking into account increased investment in the industrial build out related to its centrifuge manufacturing.

Key milestones for 2026 include finalizing critical supplier contracts, releasing the first Certified-for-Construction work package in Piketon, completing majority construction partner mobilization in Ohio by year-end, and adding at least 150 new employees at Oak Ridge and Piketon facilities.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted -8.98% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Centrus Energy has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the bottom 20% quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Centrus Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

