Centrus Energy (LEU) Down 21.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU). Shares have lost about 21.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Centrus Energy due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Centrus Energy's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Technical Solutions Strength

Centrus Energy posted adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share in the first quarter of 2026, handily beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. The adjusted figure declined 37.5% from $1.68 a year ago.



Quarterly revenues grew 5.0% year over year to $76.7 million and came in above the consensus mark of $76 million by 0.9%.

Profitability Pressured by Expansion Costs

Total cost of sales rose 12%, resulting in a 4% year-over-year decline in gross profit to $31.5 million. Gross margin declined to 41% from 45% in the year-ago quarter as segment mix and contract timing shifted.



Operating income fell sharply to $0.8 million from $20.5 million a year ago. The decline was largely driven by a sizable step-up in advanced technology costs to $18.9 million as the company ramped up expansion-related work. Operating margin plunged to 1% from 28% a year earlier.

Segment Performances in Q1

Revenues from the Low-Enriched Uranium segment decreased 13% year over year to $44.6 million. Management noted that SWU revenues slid 19% to $41.6 million as the volume of SWU sold fell 47%, partly offset by a 52% jump in the average selling price. Uranium sales added $3 million in the quarter.



On the cost side of the segment, the cost of sales declined 17% to $16.7 million, reflecting the lower SWU volumes, even as average unit costs moved higher.



Technical Solutions generated revenues of $32.1 million, up 47% from the year-ago quarter. The lift was primarily tied to a $9.8 million increase from the HALEU Operation Contract with the Department of Energy.



Segment cost of sales rose 42% to $28.5 million, mainly from an $8.2 million increase in costs incurred under the HALEU contract, where revenue is recorded on a cost-plus-incentive-fee basis.

Centrus Energy’s Backlog & Capital Position as of Q126 End

As of March 31, 2026, the total company backlog was $3.9 billion, which extends to 2040. The LEU backlog is at $3.1 billion, which includes roughly $2.4 billion of contingent contracts and commitments, with most already under definitive agreements. The Technical Solutions segment backlog was approximately $0.8 billion.



Cash used in operating activities was $35.1 million against a cash inflow of $36.5 million in the year-ago period. The shift reflected working-capital moves, including a $48.8 million increase in inventories and a $21.9 million reduction in inventories owed to customers and suppliers.



Centrus also stepped up capital spending to $23.2 million from $2.1 million a year ago, consistent with its manufacturing expansion efforts. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.9 billion at quarter end.

Centrus Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook

Centrus raised its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $450-$500 million from the prior range of $425-$475 million. The company continues to expect total capital deployment of $350-$500 million, driven by increased investment tied to its industrial buildout.



During the quarter, management highlighted new partnerships intended to improve execution and efficiency, including a strategic collaboration with Fluor and early work with Palantir’s AI platform that identified about $300 million in potential cost savings. Operationally, the company expects to add at least 100 net new employees each at its Oak Ridge and Piketon sites and to release a Certified-for-Construction package. Centrus also said it is exploring a joint venture with Oklo focused on deconversion services for HALEU.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a flat trend in estimates review.

VGM Scores

At this time, Centrus Energy has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. However, the stock was allocated a score of F on the value side, putting it in the lowest quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Centrus Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Centrus Energy belongs to the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Southern Copper (SCCO), has gained 6.9% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Southern Copper reported revenues of $4.25 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +36.2%. EPS of $1.92 for the same period compares with $1.19 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Southern Copper is expected to post earnings of $1.85 per share, indicating a change of +51.6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +15.6% over the last 30 days.

Southern Copper has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.