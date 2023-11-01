Centrus Energy Corp - (LEU) Price Target Increased by 5.07% to 66.98

The average one-year price target for Centrus Energy Corp - (AMEX:LEU) has been revised to 66.98 / share. This is an increase of 5.07% from the prior estimate of 63.75 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.49 to a high of 79.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.21% from the latest reported closing price of 53.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 242 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centrus Energy Corp -. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 5.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEU is 0.12%, an increase of 39.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.32% to 5,830K shares. The put/call ratio of LEU is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 713K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares, representing an increase of 12.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 16.74% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 587K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares, representing an increase of 10.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 21.39% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 372K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sara-Bay Financial holds 337K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 336K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 82.12% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 334K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares, representing a decrease of 16.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEU by 6.05% over the last quarter.

Centrus Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Centrus is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical capabilities, Centrus offers turnkey engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions to its customers. The Company is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability in the future.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.