Centrus Energy call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Centrus Energy (LEU) with 10,618 calls trading, 4x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 94.01%. Jan-25 105 calls and Jan-25 120 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,100 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.13. Earnings are expected on February 6th.

