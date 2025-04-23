Centrus Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for LEU

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Centrus Energy Corp (Symbol: LEU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.66, changing hands as high as $68.88 per share. Centrus Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LEU's low point in its 52 week range is $33.51 per share, with $122.945 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.17.

