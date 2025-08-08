Centrus Energy Appoints Todd Tinelli As CFO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU), Friday announced that it has named Todd Tinelli as Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, effective August 11. He succeeds Kevin Harrill, who is stepping down after four years as CFO and will stay through August 29 to ensure a smooth transition.

Tinelli brings over two decades of energy sector experience, with expertise in finance, operations, and strategic leadership as Chief Financial Officer of Sprague Resources LP.

LEU is currently trading at $237.59, up $2.65 or 1.13 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

