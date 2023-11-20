Centrus Energy Appoints Amir Vexler As CEO

(RTTNews) - Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU), a nuclear fuel supplier, said on Monday that it has appointed Amir Vexler as Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1, 2024, to succeed Daniel B. Poneman.

Vexler brings extensive experience in the nuclear industry to Centrus. He has served as CEO of Orano USA since 2021, overseeing Orano's U.S. sales of nuclear fuel, decommissioning services, used nuclear fuel management, and others.

Previously, he spent 20 years at General Electric Company, where he worked in a number of leadership roles, including CEO and Chairman of the Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.