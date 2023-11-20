News & Insights

Centrus Energy Appoints Amir Vexler As CEO

November 20, 2023 — 07:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU), a nuclear fuel supplier, said on Monday that it has appointed Amir Vexler as Chief Executive Officer with effect from January 1, 2024, to succeed Daniel B. Poneman.

Vexler brings extensive experience in the nuclear industry to Centrus. He has served as CEO of Orano USA since 2021, overseeing Orano's U.S. sales of nuclear fuel, decommissioning services, used nuclear fuel management, and others.

Previously, he spent 20 years at General Electric Company, where he worked in a number of leadership roles, including CEO and Chairman of the Board.

