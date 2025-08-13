Markets
LEU

Centrus Energy Announces Pricing Of Upsized $700 Mln Of 0% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2032

August 13, 2025 — 11:23 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) announced the pricing of $700 million aggregate principal amount of 0% Convertible Senior Notes due 2032 in an upsized private offering.

The aggregate principal amount of the offering was increased from the previously announced offering size of $650 million.

In connection with the Offering, Centrus has granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within the 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $105 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes on the same terms and conditions.

The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on August 18, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will mature on August 15, 2032, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date.

Centrus estimates that the net proceeds from the Offering will be about $680.0 million (or approximately $782.1 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional Notes in full), after deducting fees and estimated expenses. Centrus intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes.

