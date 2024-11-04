News & Insights

Centrus Energy announces offering of $350M of Convertible Senior Notes due 2030

November 04, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Centrus Energy (LEU) announced its intention to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $350M aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2030 in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

