Centrus Energy Announces Nuclear Fuel Sales Contracts And Commitments

(RTTNews) - Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU) said it has secured new nuclear fuel sales contracts and commitments with an estimated value of approximately $320 million in the last 12 months, including approximately $270 million year-to-date. The new sales commitments cover deliveries from 2022 to 2030, with the revenue and cost of sales to be booked in the quarter and year of delivery.

Centrus Senior Vice President for Sales and Chief Marketing Officer, John Donelson, said: "We look forward to supporting our customers for many years to come as they help meet the world's growing need for clean, reliable, carbon-free nuclear energy."

