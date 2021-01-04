Centricus Acquisition, a UK-based blank check company led by former executives at Silversea Cruises and Deutsche Bank, filed on Thursday with the SEC for an initial public offering.



The London, United Kingdom-based company plans to raise $250 million by offering 25 million units at a price of $10. There it would command a market value of $313 million. Units consist of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre d'Ovidio, a Monaco-based billionaire serving as Chairman of conglomerate Heritage Group, and who previously was the Executive Chairman of Silversea Cruises for nearly 20 years. CEO and Director Garth Ritchie leads the capital markets and advisory business of investment firm Centricus, and previously worked at Deutsche Bank from 1996 to 2020, most recently has Head of the company's Corporate & Investment Bank division.



The sponsor's members are comprised of representatives from Centricus Partners, Heritage Group, and Barclays.



The London, United Kingdom-based company was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CENHU. Deutsche Bank and Barclays are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Centricus Acquisition, a SPAC formed by Centricus and Heritage Group, files for a $250 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

