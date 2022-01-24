Centrica's British Gas to take on customers of failed Together Energy

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Centrica's CNA.L British Gas has been appointed to take on the customers of failed supplier Together Energy, Centrica said on Monday.

The addition of Together Energy's 176,000 domestic customers means British Gas will have taken on a total of around 700,000 customers from failed suppliers since the start of 2021, Centrica said.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Susan Fenton)

