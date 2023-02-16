Centrica's 2022 profit jumps on high energy prices, volumes

Feb 16 (Reuters) - British energy supplier Centrica CNA.L said on Thursday its annual profit more than tripled, underpinned by high energy prices and robust volumes from its electricity generation and gas production units.

The British Gas owner's adjusted operating profit for 2022 rose to 3.3 billion pounds ($3.97 billion) from 948 million pounds in the previous year.

($1 = 0.8313 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

