Centrica Updates Total Voting Shares for Investors

November 01, 2024 — 12:17 pm EDT

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica PLC has announced that as of October 31, 2024, it has 5,131,424,624 ordinary shares with voting rights listed on the London Stock Exchange. This figure is crucial for shareholders and others with notification obligations to determine their interest in the company. Centrica remains a key player for investors to watch in the stock market.

