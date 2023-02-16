Centrica Slips To Loss In FY22, Revenue Climbs

(RTTNews) - Energy services and solutions company Centrica plc (CNA.L, CPYYY) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2022 loss attributable to shareholders was 782 million pounds, compared to profit of 1.21 billion pounds a year ago.

Loss per share were 13.3 pence, compared to profit of 20.7 pence a year ago.

The results were hit by a 2.4 billion pounds loss on certain re-measurements after taxation.

Adjusted earnings attributable to shareholders was 2.05 billion pounds, compared to 237 million pounds a year ago. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 34.9 pence, compared to 4.1 pence last year.

Excluding Spirit Energy disposed assets, adjusted earnings per share were 34.2 pence, compared to 2.8 pence last year.

Group revenue climbed to 23.74 billion pounds from 14.74 billion pounds last year.

Further, the company proposed final dividend of 2.0 pence per share, giving a total full year dividend of 3.0p per share.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.