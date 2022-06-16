Centrica signs deal with Equinor for additional winter gas supplies

Oil
British Gas-owner Centrica on Thursday said it signed an agreement with Norway's Equinor for additional gas supplies to the United Kingdom during the next three winters, as the country faces a mounting energy crisis.

London-listed Centrica said Equinor would deliver additional 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas supplies to the company that will help heat an additional 4.5 million homes in the winters.

