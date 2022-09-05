CNA

Centrica seeks to meet collateral demands from volatile energy prices - FT

Mrinmay Dey Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

Centrica-owned British Gas is in talks with banks to secure billions of pounds in extra credit to meet soaring collateral demands as a result of extreme volatility in energy markets, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

