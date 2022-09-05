Centrica seeks to meet collateral demands from volatile energy prices - FT

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Centrica-owned CNA.L British Gas is in talks with banks to secure billions of pounds in extra credit to meet soaring collateral demands as a result of extreme volatility in energy markets, the Financial Times reported on Monday citing people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.