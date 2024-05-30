Centrica PLC Updates Euro Note Programme

News & Insights

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica PLC has announced the approval of a Base Prospectus by the Financial Conduct Authority, which pertains to an update of the company’s existing Euro Medium Term Note Programme valued at U.S.$10,000,000,000. The Prospectus is now publicly accessible online, marking a significant development for the company’s financial framework. Investors and interested parties can view the document through the London Stock Exchange website or the National Storage Mechanism.

