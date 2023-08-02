Centrica plc - ADR (CPYYY) Price Target Increased by 15.03% to 8.06

The average one-year price target for Centrica plc - ADR (OTC:CPYYY) has been revised to 8.06 / share. This is an increase of 15.03% from the prior estimate of 7.01 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.65 to a high of 11.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.23% from the latest reported closing price of 6.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centrica plc - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPYYY is 0.20%, an increase of 12.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.20% to 18,264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 9,560K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,650K shares, representing a decrease of 21.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPYYY by 5.34% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 5,681K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,010K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPYYY by 1.50% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,623K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing an increase of 50.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPYYY by 131.22% over the last quarter.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 653K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing an increase of 36.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPYYY by 99.98% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 451K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing a decrease of 156.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPYYY by 49.92% over the last quarter.

