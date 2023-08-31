Centrica plc - ADR (CPYYY) Price Target Increased by 10.53% to 8.91

The average one-year price target for Centrica plc - ADR (OTC:CPYYY) has been revised to 8.91 / share. This is an increase of 10.53% from the prior estimate of 8.06 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.94 to a high of 11.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.63% from the latest reported closing price of 7.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centrica plc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPYYY is 0.23%, an increase of 13.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.75% to 12,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PPYIX - PIMCO RAE International Fund Institutional Class holds 8,696K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,560K shares, representing a decrease of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPYYY by 19.26% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,623K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 796K shares, representing an increase of 50.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPYYY by 131.22% over the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 809K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,209K shares, representing a decrease of 49.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPYYY by 130.17% over the last quarter.

TWAAX - Thrivent International Allocation Fund holds 653K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 412K shares, representing an increase of 36.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPYYY by 99.98% over the last quarter.

THRIVENT SERIES FUND INC - Thrivent International Allocation Portfolio holds 451K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares, representing a decrease of 156.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPYYY by 49.92% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.