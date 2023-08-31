Centrica (LSE:CNA) Price Target Increased by 10.49% to 175.17

The average one-year price target for Centrica (LSE:CNA) has been revised to 175.17 / share. This is an increase of 10.49% from the prior estimate of 158.54 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 136.35 to a high of 225.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.78% from the latest reported closing price of 150.00 / share.

Centrica Maintains 2.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.22%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.04. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centrica. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 36.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNA is 0.26%, a decrease of 21.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.34% to 551,496K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 77,340K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,020K shares, representing a decrease of 0.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 14.49% over the last quarter.

PRUAX - PGIM Jennison Utility Fund holds 61,331K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 88,801K shares, representing a decrease of 44.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 17.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 44,815K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,528K shares, representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 16.04% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 31,211K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,288K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 12.40% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 26,276K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,293K shares, representing an increase of 34.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNA by 84.55% over the last quarter.

