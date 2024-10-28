News & Insights

Centrica Insider Buys Signal Confidence Amid Market Activity

October 28, 2024 — 10:19 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has seen significant insider buying activity with Non-Executive Director Kevin O’Byrne and a closely associated person, Elaine O’Byrne, purchasing a total of 90,000 shares on the London Stock Exchange. The transactions, valued at over £110,000, could indicate confidence in the company’s future performance. Such movements often attract the attention of investors and market analysts interested in stock trends and insider trading.

