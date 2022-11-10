Centrica gives ammo to UK windfall tax fans

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chris O’Shea is joining the energy sector’s buyback bonanza. The chief executive of 5 billion pound Centrica on Thursday outlined plans for a 250 million pound share repurchase, following in the footsteps of chunky payouts by BP and Shell. With the UK already windfall taxing North Sea oil profits, the risk for O’Shea is that it emboldens UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to hit power generators as well.

Nearly half of Centrica’s 25 billion pounds of revenue this year, based on Refinitiv data, will come from British Gas, which sells power to Britons. As it happens, unusually warm weather and price caps mean operating profit in that business is taking a hit. But a strong performance from Centrica’s electricity and gas production, and from its trading arm, means O’Shea has cause to be generous. Adjusted earnings per share this year will be at the top end of analysts’ estimates, Centrica said, sending its shares up 10% on Thursday.

That makes the company look like a tempting target for windfall taxes. The only good news for O’Shea is that gas production, which Sunak could further target by hiking the pre-existing North Sea levy, could be just 5% of Centrica’s 2022 revenue, according to Bernstein. Even if Sunak decided to levy a charge against the money that Centrica has been making by selling electricity at inflated levels via its nuclear arm, that’s only another 5% of sales. Generation provides a much larger chunk of 2.2 billion pound renewable energy group Drax’s top line. That might be why the latter’s shares have suffered more. (By George Hay)

