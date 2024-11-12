Centrica Executives Acquire Shares Amid Market Movements

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has announced the acquisition of ordinary shares by two of its executive directors, Christopher O’Shea and Russell O’Brien, under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This transaction, involving the purchase of partnership and matching shares, reflects a combined total investment of approximately £351 at an average price of £1.166 per share. These shares were acquired on the London Stock Exchange, marking a strategic move for Centrica’s leadership amidst a dynamic market environment.

