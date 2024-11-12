News & Insights

Stocks

Centrica Executives Acquire Shares Amid Market Movements

November 12, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has announced the acquisition of ordinary shares by two of its executive directors, Christopher O’Shea and Russell O’Brien, under the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This transaction, involving the purchase of partnership and matching shares, reflects a combined total investment of approximately £351 at an average price of £1.166 per share. These shares were acquired on the London Stock Exchange, marking a strategic move for Centrica’s leadership amidst a dynamic market environment.

For further insights into GB:CNA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.