Centrica Enhances Shareholder Value with Ongoing Buybacks

October 22, 2024 — 02:07 am EDT

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has repurchased over 82 million of its own shares since August 2024, with the latest transaction involving 1.93 million shares at an average price of 127.10 pence each. These shares will be held in treasury, contributing to a total of 426.5 million treasury shares, as part of the company’s ongoing buyback program. This move highlights Centrica’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value.

